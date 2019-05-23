He may have just arrived in B.C., but it didn’t take long for Duron Carter to face questions about his supposed bad boy reputation.

"Can you really be a bad boy with a smile like this?" Carter said with a big grin.

The wide receiver joins the BC Lions with a bit of spotty record, which includes two cannabis-related charges he faced while with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

"I feel I'm a genuine good guy and most of the people I encounter feel that same way," Carter explained. "I can't change what you think and what you read, and that's not my prerogative at all. For me, my main goal is winning football games and it seems when you win, everyone looks at the bright side of things so that's going to be my goal."

Carter has made a career on both sides of the ball, and joins the B.C. franchise as a wide receiver.

He’s known for his highlight reel plays, and in 2017, had just over 1,000 receiving yards in the 18 games he played with the Riders.

"He makes catches that no one other than myself can make," said slot back Bryan Burnham. "He's a big time player and I think he's great for our locker room."

Carter is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter, and says he wouldn’t be where he is today without the help of his dad.

"He's put me into a place where not many people can get at my age," Carter told CTV News. "Being able to be here and have the coaches know my football brand and be able to step up, it just puts me at a whole different level in my career."