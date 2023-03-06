Drunk driver caused weekend power outage in B.C. community, RCMP say

An alleged drunk driver crashed into a hydro pole in Vernon, B.C., over the weekend, causing a power outage that lasted several hours and affected more than a thousand properties.

Authorities said the driver, a 22-year-old Vernon man, also took out a fire hydrant when he crashed a pickup truck on Okanagan Landing Road around 3 a.m. Sunday.

"The driver was at the scene with the badly damaged vehicle when the responding officers arrived," Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a news release Monday.

While interacting with the driver, authorities said they "formed the suspicion his ability to operate the vehicle was impacted by alcohol" and gave him two breathalyzer tests – both of which he allegedly failed.

Officers then issued the young man a 90-day driving prohibition and impounded his vehicle for 30 days. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BC Hydro said the outage lasted around 5.5 hours, and affected 1,067 customers in the area.

Crews were called to assess the scene and ensure it was safe, then had to install a new hydro pole at the location.

Power was restored to nearby BC Hydro customers at around 9 a.m., according to the utility provider.