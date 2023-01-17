Drugs, weapons, cellphones seized during search of B.C. prison

A 10-day search of B.C.'s only maximum security prison has resulted in the seizure of drugs, cellphones, and weapons with an estimated institutional value of more than $100,000.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Correctional Service of Canada said the "exceptional search" of Kent Institution in Agassiz was conducted between Jan. 1 and Jan. 11.

During a search of this nature, visits are suspended, the facility is locked down, and frisk and strip searches of all prisoners are authorized.

The search yielded THC, methamphetamines, MDMA, tobacco and "unidentified pills," according to CSC. Ten cellphones and 13 chargers were found, as well as six "cutting weapons," the statement says.

The institutional value is estimated at $103,000.

Previously, a spokesperson for CSC told CTV News that contraband or unauthorized items found in prisons have are, in general, values significantly higher than they would outside of the institutions.

"The institutional monetary value of these items is based on multiple factors, but is primarily determined through intelligence information collected at the site once the items are seized. Each institution's values will vary, as they depend on the regional or local jurisdiction's trends, including drug prices (if drugs were seized)," an emailed statement said.

"Additionally, an institution’s security level can also be a factors which will affect the institutional value of contraband and unauthorized items."

Tuesday's statement from CSC says efforts to keep drugs and other contraband out of prisons include scanners and drug-detecting dogs. An anonymous tip line is also in place for anyone with information about drug use or trafficking in federal institutions.

"CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone," according to officials.

"CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions."

Earlier this month, a pigeon was used in an attempt to smuggle drugs into a facility in Abbotsford. The bird was described as wearing a "backpack" containing crystal meth.

John Randle, Pacific regional president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, said that in recent years, prison officers had been on the lookout for drones carrying drugs and other contraband.

But it was the first time in his 13 years as a corrections officer he had heard of a live bird being used.

He suggested the would-be smugglers had gone “old school” because of officers' increasing awareness of drug-smuggling drones, which he said were encountered daily.

With files from The Canadian Press