VANCOUVER -- Fraser Health held a drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents of the southern part of Langley Township on Sunday, prompting long lineups and causing confusion for some eager residents.

People in line at the Langley Event Centre said they were initially told to expect a multi-hour wait, but ended up spending between 30 and 90 minutes in line.

Matthew Sarling got his shot at the clinic Sunday after seeing online that walk-ins were allowed. He told CTV News Vancouver the process went smoothly for him.

"The lineup seemed to be moving pretty good," he said. "With the amount of people they had giving the shots and stuff, they were able to get through people quicker. It was perfect, barely over a half an hour in, some paperwork, a shot and you're done."

Staff at the clinic on Sunday told CTV News they were surprised to see the long lineups, saying the drop-in event was not scheduled in advance.

They said they had set aside the vaccines that were for scheduled appointments and had 1,200 doses available for walk-ins.

"Vaccine clinic staff were notified of today’s drop-in availability as soon as we were able to confirm this option was feasible today," Fraser Health said in an email. "We expanded availability today to include a drop-in option in addition to booked appointments. We will continue to offer vaccine to as many eligible drop-ins as possible, pending supply."

The health authority sent out a news release announcing the drop-in clinic at 11:07 a.m. Sunday, seven minutes after the clinic was scheduled to begin.

"Today, Fraser Health is having a drop in vaccine clinic for South Langley Township as one of the high-transmission neighbourhoods," the health authority said in its release. "No appointment is required if you live in this area. Fraser Health is encouraging those residents to be vaccinated today."

The drop-in clinic was held in conjunction with regularly scheduled appointments at the site, and Fraser Health told CTV News that people living in the region who were registered through the province's online vaccine portal were sent an invitation to book an appointment.

Those who were not registered or had not received an invitation to book were encouraged to check their availability by entering their postal code on the provincial government website.