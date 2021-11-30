Drone video shows Tiger Dam on Highway 1 built to hold back floodwaters in Abbotsford, B.C.

Vancouver -

Extensive efforts were made over the weekend and early this week to hold back floodwaters in Abbotsford, B.C., including the use of a Tiger Dam along Highway 1.

Drone video shared by B.C.'s transportation ministry shows crews working on the dam, which is a long, orange tube filled with water.

According to U.S. Flood Control, Tiger Dams are meant to be flexible and can be stacked in a pyramid to created a barrier against rising water. Crews in Abbotsford piled sandbags along the dam as well.

According to the transportation ministry, local police, fire departments, workers from an Indigenous construction company and the military all worked to construct the dam overnight Sunday. It was completed at about 4 a.m. Monday.

Highway 1 through Abbotsford was closed because of the dam and the risk of flooding. No reopening estimate has been given, but the region is expected to see the third in a trio of atmospheric rivers on Tuesday.

Drivers are being warned that conditions could change on all highways with the incoming heavy rain.

"Unless it is absolutely necessary, I would encourage you to stay off the roads through this next storm event," Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Monday.