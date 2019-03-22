

Those planning to drive through Vancouver this weekend are advised they might be better off taking transit.

Several major road and lane closures are planned for ongoing construction projects, and two major sporting events will add to the amount of people trying to get around.

Plan your route using our interactive traffic map

Construction on West Broadway will see traffic reduced to one lane in each direction on Granville Street. The lane closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, between West 8th Avenue and West 11th Avenue.

A private development project on Howe Street will see the full closure the southbound slip lane from Drake to Pacific Streets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m both days. Howe will be reduced to one lane from Drake to the Granville Bridge, the city warned.

On Saturday, a crane lift will close Dunsmuir Street between Howe and Hornby streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The next day, another crane lift will see West Georgia Street reduced to a single lane between Burrard and Thurlow streets between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The downtown construction combined with an increase in traffic from sports fans heading to the Gold Cup qualifier match at BC Place Sunday, or Canucks games Saturday and Sunday, are likely to cause headaches for anyone bringing their vehicle downtown.

In addition, ongoing sewer separation and street improvements are affecting Nanaimo Street between McGill and Dundas streets.

On Quebec Street, improvement and utility expansion projects are reducing traffic to a single lane in each direction between East 1st Avenue and East 3rd Avenue. The same projects are behind similar lane reductions on 2nd Avenue between Ontario and Main streets.

Ongoing utility work means traffic is being squeezed into one lane on Hornby Street from West Georgia to Robson Street between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Check out a full map of planned and ongoing road closures on the city's website.