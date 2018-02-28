

The driver charged in connection with the 2016 crash that killed cyclist Bradley Dean in Richmond, B.C. intends to plead guilty, prosecutors told the court Wednesday.

Michael Wing Sing Fan, who is charged with driving without due care and attention, did not appear at the hearing but was represented by a lawyer.

The Motor Vehicle Act charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Despite the development, Dean's family told reporters they are still fighting to have the charge against Fan upgraded to a criminal count.

The deceased's mother, Lianne Dean, said she fears the prospective punishment amounts to a slap on the wrist for Fan, who also left two other people seriously injured after striking a group of cyclists on River Road.

"We continue to be very disappointed in the charges as they are," she said.

"You're fined $10,000 to cut down a tree illegally, $2,000 for killing a man. It doesn't make sense and it certainly isn't justice."

Crown prosecutors have not commented on the reasons for charging Fan under the Motor Vehicle Act instead, but have said the charge assessment process can be complicated.

Dean's grieving loved ones have written two letters to B.C.'s attorney general asking for a review of the case, but said they have yet to hear back.

The Ministry of Attorney General told CTV News it does not plan to conduct such a review.

"The BC Prosecution Service made the charging decision after a careful review of all the available evidence, the applicable legislation and case law. I understand that Crown counsel has met with the family on several occasions and has communicated to them the reasons behind their decision," the ministry said in an email.

One of the survivors, Chris Jameson, also believes Fan's charge sends the wrong message to other drivers.

Jameson said the accident, which left him hospitalized for months and forced him to miss the birth of his son, has had a profound impact on him.

"When you are in a car, you are getting behind the wheel of something that's very dangerous," he said outside court. "You can wreck not just one life, you can wreck multiple lives."

As it turned out, Dean was also on his way to becoming a father when he died. His wife, Adele Esnault-Oka, learned she was pregnant days after the tragedy.

Esnault-Oka brought their eight-month-old to Wednesday's hearing and said she misses her husband dearly. She believes he would have been "a wonderful dad."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber