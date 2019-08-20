A driver suffered a "medical incident," causing him to drive through the toll booth at a ferry terminal, according to BC Ferries.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at Horseshoe Bay, when the driver suddenly accelerated his vehicle, jumped the curb and hit two parked cars, authorities said.

West Vancouver Police said no one was in the parked vehicles and no one else was in the vehicle with the driver.

Const. Kevin Goodmurphy told CTV News investigators are trying to piece together the circumstances of the crash.

The man was taken to hospital; it is unclear what the extent of his injuries is.

BC Ferries said the collision caused slight delays to some routes to the Sunshine Coast and Bowen Island.