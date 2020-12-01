VANCOUVER -- A person has been taken to hospital after the vehicle they were in plunged off a platform while unloading from a ferry at the Tsawwassen terminal.

Cris Leykauf with the Delta Police Department says they received a call just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle falling off the second storey of a ferry during its unloading.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed to CTV News that this was a high velocity impact and the driver was transported to hospital in critical condition.

A photo posted to Twitter shows a vehicle on its roof with fire crews nearby.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deb Marshall said it happened as the last vehicle came off the vessel from the upper car deck.

"(The vehicle) drove off the ship, then rapidly accelerated and smashed through a concrete barrier and the vehicle ended up falling about 30 feet to the lower vehicle compound, landing on it’s roof," she said. "There was one occupant in the vehicle and its my understanding he was conscious at the time of the incident.

BC Ferries posted a service notice just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, saying the vessel, the Coastal Renaissance, was running almost an hour behind schedule due to a “medical emergency experienced by one of our customers, which required immediate attention.”