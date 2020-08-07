VANCOUVER -- A driver heading the wrong way down a stretch of highway in Surrey led to a major collision Thursday night, causing road closures for several hours.

Surrey RCMP say they began receiving calls at about 9:30 p.m. saying a dark sedan was travelling north in Highway 99's southbound lanes. Minutes later, they received calls saying there was a major collision near the 32nd Street ramp.

Mounties say reports from the scene indicated there was catastrophic damage, including one car being flipped onto its roof.

Everyone – including two children – escaped with only minor injuries.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving and dangerous operation of a vehicle, police say.

"The investigation into the collision is in its early stages," Surrey Mounties said in a news release.

"Investigators are seeking witnesses who observed the collision, or who observed the vehicle prior to the collision, to contact the Surrey RCMP. Investigators are also seeking any available dash-cam video."

The road reopened at about 1 a.m. Friday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Allison Hurst