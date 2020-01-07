VANCOUVER -- A man in his 70s died in a fatal crash Monday, when his car collided with a tanker truck carrying diesel fuel near Hope.

At about 2:40 p.m., Mounties say, the driver was heading north, but crossed into the southbound lane near American Creek, which is about five kilometres north of Hope. He died at the scene after crashing into the tanker truck.

The driver of the tanker truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 1 was closed for more than 12 hours as crews investigated the cause of the crash and a hazmat team was brought in to help clean up the diesel fuel from the tanker.

"There were no reports of any fuel spillage from the tanker into the surrounding environment," Mounties said in a news release.

Police say impairment isn't believed to be a factor, but that the road was slushy at the time.

"Exercise caution when driving in inclement weather, ensure your vehicle is equipped with winter tread and drive according to road and weather conditions which may mean driving below posted speed limits," Mounties said.

Fraser Valley Traffic Services is continuing to investigate the collision. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 604-702-4039.