Burnaby RCMP have made an arrest in the case of a cyclist's death on Gaglardi Way.

Mounties say the vehicle alleged to have struck the cyclist – a black Jeep Cherokee SUV – did not remain at the scene, but was located a short time later on University High Street and Tower Road on Saturday.

The driver was arrested.

Police say it's early in the investigation but believe alcohol was a contributing factor.

No charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

Burnaby RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigative Team is asking to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, have dash cam footage or may have witnessed the driver before the collision to contact them.