VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added more than two dozen flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures so far this week.

The flights in question departed between Dec. 9 and Dec. 19, and nearly all of them involved Vancouver International Airport.

The BCCDC added five flights to the list on Sunday, five more on Monday, eight on Tuesday and nine on Wednesday.

Details of the affected flights follow.

Dec. 9: Air Canada flight 115 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 16 to 22)

Dec. 9: KLM flight 681 from Amsterdam to Vancouver (rows six to nine)

Dec. 9: WestJet flight 3320 from Vancouver to Kelowna (rows 15 to 19)

Dec. 11: WestJet flight 3241 from Calgary to Kamloops (rows eight to 14)

Dec. 12: Air Canada flight 103 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 32 to 38)

Dec. 13: Air Canada flight 123 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows two to six)

Dec. 14: Air Canada flight 241 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows 23 to 29)

Dec. 14: Air Canada flight 8414 from Vancouver to Kelowna (rows 13 to 19)

Dec. 14: Air Canada flight 103 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 18 to 23)

Dec. 14: Air Canada flight 63 from Vancouver to Seoul (rows 25 to 30)

Dec. 15: WestJet flight 129 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows one to four)

Dec. 15: WestJet flight 3170 from Kelowna to Calgary (rows 15 to 20)

Dec. 15: Air Canada flight 855 from London to Vancouver (rows 34 to 40)

Dec. 15: Air Canada flight 8265 from Vancouver to Nanaimo (rows five to 11)

Dec. 16: WestJet flight 3323 from Kelowna to Vancouver (rows one to seven)

Dec. 16: Air Canada flight 311 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 17 to 23)

Dec. 18: WestJet flight 3171 from Calgary to Comox (rows one to five)

Dec. 18: Air Canada flight 121 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 18 to 21)

Dec. 18: Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Dec. 18: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8208 from Prince George to Vancouver (rows one to four)

Dec. 18: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8622 from Vancouver to Winnipeg (rows 12 to 18)

Dec. 19: Air Canada flight 3 from Vancouver to Tokyo (rows 24 to 30)

Dec. 19: WestJet flight 2153 from Puerto Vallarta to Vancouver (rows five to 11)

Dec. 19: Air Canada flight 855 from London to Vancouver (rows four to eight)

Dec. 19: Alaska Airlines/Horizon flight 2154 from Seattle to Vancouver (rows 14 to 18)

Dec. 19: WestJet flight 706 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows one to four)

Dec. 19: WestJet flight 3290 from Prince George to Vancouver (rows four to 10)

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 because of their proximity to a confirmed infection.

Anyone who was on any of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

Travellers arriving in B.C. on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Domestic travellers are not required to isolate, but Canadian health officials have been recommending against non-essential travel during the pandemic's second wave.

Health officials in B.C. do not directly contact people who have been on flights with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board. Instead, notifications are posted on the BCCDC website.