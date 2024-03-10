Dozens of children fly kites in solidarity with Palestinians as Gaza death toll surpasses 30,000
Children of all ages flew kites in Vancouver calling for a ceasefire in Gaza while also sharing and celebrating Palestinian culture.
The event was organized by Parents for Palestine, an interracial and multi-faith group of parents and families who said they came together Sunday to highlight the impact the current violence and ensuing humanitarian crisis is having on children in Gaza.
Alaa Shadid is a mother of three Palestinian children growing up in Vancouver and one of the organizers of the event.
“We are here joining thousands of others around the world flying kites in solidarity with the children of Palestine who have endured suffering. We are here to honour the lives lost and to raise awareness of the plight of the Palestinian people,” she said.
Shadid said in light of what is happening in her homeland, it is “heartwarming” to hear her traditional music and see the culture be embraced.
“As Palestinians we finally feel seen and heard. Amidst all this tragedy, it is beautiful to see a very diverse group of people here come together and honour the Palestinian children.”
Nevertheless, she says it has been painful raising Palestinian children and having to explain the conflict to them.
“Feeling helpless waking up to images of Palestinian children like my own dead. Now children are starving, so it has been heartbreaking to say the least, but it is also a glimmer of hope to see the community come together,” she told CTV News
Reema Samman, an 11-yearold Palestinian girl was one of the children participating flying a kite.
“It’s really important for us that we see an end to the starvation and we want kids in Gaza to be able to fly kites just like us right now,” she said.
Nearly five months into the Israel-Hamas war, the group said they remain hopeful the remaining Israeli hostages will be released, but are growing increasingly desperate for a resolution.
Hamas has refused to release all of the estimated 100 hostages it still holds, and the remains of around 30 more, unless Israel ends its offensive, withdraws from Gaza, and releases a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including senior militants serving life sentences.
Demonstrations by Jews and Palestinians have been common in Vancouver and around the world since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people and saw 250 others taken hostage. The response by Israel in the Gaza Strip has since led to the deaths of more than 30,000 Palestinians, according to the territory's health ministry.
