

Jim Fong, CTV News Vancouver





A public art project in downtown Vancouver has opened doors for local painters.

Canvas Corridor is located between the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Robson and Alberni streets.

The doors and vents have become a canvas for more than two dozen local artists. Forty-five paintings are now on display in the commercial alleys normally used by delivery trucks every day.

"Laneways are typically underutilized space," Teri Smith, the executive director of the Robson Street Business Association, told CTV News. "It’s a great way to make them more inviting and vibrant."

The project was proposed by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association and the Robson Street Business Association. The goal was to transform drab laneways into fun and colourful pedestrian-friendly walkways.

"One of the most important things, too, was really tapping into the local artists that we have in the city," said Smith. "There's so many talented people. We were able to feature 27 different artists throughout this project."

Artwork in the laneways were chosen from hundreds of artist submissions to the Canvas Corridor Project.

This is the third laneway transformation for the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association. The other ones are Alley Oops, at 688 W. Hastings St.,and Ackery's Alley, at 651 Smithe St.

All photos from CTV News Vancouver's Jim Fong