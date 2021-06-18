VANCOUVER -- There will be door prizes and live music at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, B.C., this weekend during a so-called "Vax-a-thon" that's scheduled to last more than 24 hours.

Health officials are hoping to administer approximately 7,000 first doses of vaccine during the immunization blitz, which is being held at the Guildford Recreation Centre on 105 Avenue.

The event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and "transitions into an overnight Mask-erade" at around 8 p.m., according to Fraser Health.

"Dress to impress by wearing your fanciest mask or come as you are when you attend our nighttime immunization clinic," the health authority said in a news release. "After receiving your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, commemorate the moment by strutting down the red carpet and posing for a picture at our selfie station."

Anyone who is at least 12 years old and hasn't received their first dose can register for the Vax-a-thon in advance or try for a same-day appointment "while supplies last," Fraser Health said.

The health authority also encouraged people to celebrate Father's Day by arranging to get a shot at the clinic with their dad on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the government of Manitoba announced a vaccine lottery offering nearly $2 million in cash prizes and scholarships as an incentive for residents to get immunized against COVID-19.

At the time, B.C. Premier John Horgan said he didn't believe such programs would be necessary in his province.

"I don't want to jinx it, but I do believe that we can get to our objectives without incentives," Horgan said, adding that "if it comes to that, we're not going to rule that out."