'Door indication signal' forces Air Canada flight to land shortly after YVR takeoff

VANCOUVER, B.C. -

An Air Canada flight out of Vancouver International Airport was forced to land shortly after takeoff when the pilots discovered a "door indication signal," according to the airline.

Passengers on Toronto-bound Flight AC 114 told CTV News they experienced an unusually intense "ear-popping" sensation as the plane was ascending Monday afternoon.

"Flown lots of times, never had that happen before," said traveller Randy Govang.

"The pilot came on the airwaves and he said, 'Attention ladies and gentleman, a cargo door wasn't closed properly on the plane and it opened.'"

Govang said the passengers with pets in the cargo compartment were told their animals were not in danger.

The plane had to remain in the air for about 10 more minutes to burn fuel before it could safely return to YVR, passengers said.

In a statement, Air Canada told CTV News the incident was the result of an "incorrect signal" on the pilot's control panel, and that the cargo door was properly sealed throughout the flight.

The aircraft was "taken offline for technicians to complete a sensor change,” and would be “returned to service as soon as final checks are complete," according to the airline.

Once the flight landed back at YVR, travellers were told to retrieve their luggage and await email instructions for rebooking. Govang said he was eventually booked on a flight leaving 12 hours after the original departure.

Air Canada said it expected all affected passengers would still be able to depart on Monday.