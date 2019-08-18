

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver, with files from Ben Miljure and Jim Fong





For the second consecutive day, pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Vancouver Sunday in solidarity with protesters in Hong Kong.

And, for the second consecutive day, they were met by counter-protesters supportive of the Chinese government.

The two groups lined opposite sides of Granville Street outside the Chinese consulate, with those supportive of Beijing on the side of the consulate, and those supportive of Hong Kong's protesters on the other side of the roadway.

"Free China," chanted the pro-democracy group. "Free Hong Kong. One country, two systems."

Hundreds of people joined in the demonstrations on Sunday, slowing traffic on Granville Street near 16th Avenue, where the consulate is located.

For the past 10 weeks, people have flooded streets of Hong Kong as some residents accuse the Communist Party-ruled Chinese government of eroding the semi-autonomous region's democratic traditions and rights.

Protests have been held not just in Hong Kong, but around the world, with demonstrations in several Canadian cities on Saturday.