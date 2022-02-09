Dog treats appear to have been intentionally left near shards of glass on popular Metro Vancouver trail
A disturbing discovery made in a popular North Shore park prompted a warning from Mounties to local dog owners.
The North Vancouver RCMP said it appeared someone intentionally left dog treats alongside some small shards of glass.
On Monday, a dog came across the treats and the glass, which were left on a hollowed-out tree stump on a trail in Mosquito Creek Park near Glen Canyon Drive.
Fortunately the dog wasn't harmed, but the incident was enough to prompt a warning to those who use the trail system in the area.
"Please continue to be vigilant when out with your dogs on the trails and report anything suspicious as soon as possible," Const. Kelly McIntyre said in a statement Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-985-1311.
