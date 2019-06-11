

CTV News Vancouver





The BC SPCA says one of 15 dogs seized from a bichon frise breeder in the Fraser Valley last month has given birth.

According to the organization, the mother dog and her five puppies are being cared for at a foster home in the Lower Mainland.

"Thank you so much to everyone that donated towards their emergency rescue and care – they have been born into a better life because of you," the SPCA said in a statement.

The puppies are not yet old enough to be put up for adoption, but the SPCA has set up a livestream of the adorable little ones.

Late last month, officials said the dogs seized from the breeder ranged in age from one to 14 years old and had suffered from a range of injuries. One dog was described as being "heavily pregnant."

"The dogs were very badly matted, with urine and feces caked into their fur," chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty said at the time. "Conditions include painful eye and ear infections, dental disease, significant hair loss and skin infections."

The organization is asking for donations to help cover the cost of recovery and treatment for the dogs.

The SPCA says it is investigating and will be recommending charges of animal cruelty against the breeder.