

CTV News Vancouver





The BC SPCA says it has seized and rescued 15 badly neglected bichon frises from a Fraser Valley puppy mill.

In an emergency alert, the SPCA says the animals range in age from under one year old to 14 years old and have suffered a range of injuries.

"The dogs were very badly matted, with urine and feces caked into their fur," said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer in a statement. "Conditions include painful eye and ear infections, dental disease, significant hair loss and skin infections."

One of the dogs is also described as being "heavily pregnant."

The organization says the dogs are currently receiving emergency care, with the most severely injured receiving urgent veterinary treatment.

"Puppy mills and substandard breeders continue to be a serious animal welfare issue in B.C. and this case highlights the urgent need for breeder regulations to monitor this industry," said Moriarty.

The organization is asking for donations to help cover the cost of recovery and treatment for the dogs.

The SPCA says it is investigating and will be recommending charges of animal cruelty against the breeder.