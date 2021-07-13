VANCOUVER -- The BC SPCA is asking for help in its quest to care for a six-year-old dog that was once abandoned and left for dead.

Gator was recently brought into the Vancouver SPCA after being discovered in an abandoned doggy daycare.

“Gator was found in a kennel filled with urine and feces,” reads a statement from the BC SPCA.

“It appears that he had been left there with another dog. Unfortunately, the other canine was found deceased by the time help arrived.”

When Gator arrived at the SPCA, he was dehydrated, starving, and covered in mats.

“Gator was immediately administered IV fluids for rehydration. Additionally, almost four kilograms of matted hair had to be carefully trimmed off his skinny, malnourished frame.”

A medical exam revealed that he also had an abscessed ear and “Grade 4 oral disease.” He is being put on a special diet to help get him back to a healthy weight.

Once Gator has healed (in about four weeks), he will be looking for a forever home. Despite his tragic story, he’s a happy, happy guy.

“You would think that Gator would be changed by what happened to him, but he’s a total sweetie,” said Jodi Dunlop, manager of Vancouver BC SPCA, in a statement.

“He is so grateful to be saved and absolutely loves people and attention. He has a zest for life and the will to live!”

The organization is also asking for donations to help cover the cost of his medical care, which costs $6,000.