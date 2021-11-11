Dog handled it 'like a champ,' B.C. crew says of rescue of injured pup and the hypothermic hikers who tried to help it

North Shore Rescue says it helped an injured dog and hypothermic hikers off Mount Seymour on Nov. 10, 2021. (North Shore Rescue/Facebook) North Shore Rescue says it helped an injured dog and hypothermic hikers off Mount Seymour on Nov. 10, 2021. (North Shore Rescue/Facebook)

Vancouver Top Stories