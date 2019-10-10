

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – Police are asking for the public's help identifying an arson suspect sought in connection with a fire that destroyed a Fountain Tire location in Surrey earlier this year.

The May 19 blaze engulfed the Fountain Tire and Speedy Glass located along the Fraser Highway in the city's Guildford neighbourhood. Authorities are treating the destructive fire as arson.

Surrey RCMP has yet to identify a suspect, despite months of investigation, and on Thursday the detachment released a pair of surveillance images of a man in a black Che Guevara T-shirt.

"We are asking the public to look at these photos and, if they have any information, to please call Surrey RCMP," Staff Sgt. Kirk Duncan said in a news release.

"Given how clear these images are, our investigators believe that someone in the public will be able to help us advance this investigation."

The suspect is described as a bald man with a medium build who is 45-55 years old.

Mounties asked anyone with information on the case to contact the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.