VANCOUVER -- The District of North Vancouver plans to close roads near some popular outdoor recreation areas ahead of the long weekend to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A number of roads will be closed to the public as of Friday and allow local traffic only, including Deep Cove Road, Mt. Seymour Road, Panorama Drive at Gallant Avenue and Indian River Drive at Inlet Crescent, the district announced on Wednesday.

The district had already closed access to Quarry Rock and Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge in March, as well as parking lots at Cates, Panorama and Deep Cove parks. There is also no street parking available on roads near parks and trails, such as Mt. Fromme.

District Mayor Mike Little said in a news release that he knows it's difficult, but everyone needs to follow provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's recommendations and stay at home.

"No one wants to restrict access to nature," said Little. "We know how important it is for all of us to get outside when the news is overwhelming, especially when the sun is out. But our local parks and trails are experiencing the same amount of visitors that we would on a summer weekend, which means that people can’t maintain proper distance between themselves and others."

He encouraged people to stay home and to go for walks or bike rides in their own local neighbourhoods while maintaining safe physical distance.

The district says its streets and parking lots located near parks and trails have been "overwhelmed" with vehicles and visitors over the last few weeks, and the decision to make additional closures was made with feedback from bylaw enforcement officers, park rangers, council, and residents.

The announcement from the district comes the same day the provincial government announced the closure of all provincial parks in B.C. The City of White Rock is also closing its waterfront promenade, weeks after it shut down its iconic pier.