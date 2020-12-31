VANCOUVER -- New Year’s Eve looks different this year, for reasons that by now, don’t need to be explained.

CTV News Vancouver took the streets to ask Metro Vancouver residents about their plans.



Many of those that CTV News spoke to in downtown Vancouver said they’re staying in, ordering take out, having a quiet night with family, or even taking a staycation at a local hotel.

Nicole Legg and her friend Nicole Patterson are dining out at a restaurant together.

“Just the two of us,” Legg said, “and then just going home.”

It’s a far cry from their plans last year. Legg rang in 2020 in portugal, while Patterson partied at a club with a group of friends.

B.C.'s most recent public health order which is banning the sale of alcohol after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve won’t affect the pair’s restaurant reservation.

“We were really late in booking,” said Legg, “so 5:30 is all they had left, so it’s worked out for us.”

Vancouver police warn they will still have extra officers in the entertainment districts of Granville Street and Gastown, “as we would every New Years,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

Officers will be ticketing for drinking in public which can come with a $230 fine, as well as responding to unlawful gatherings which can lead to a $2,300 ticket.

“It is going to be different this year,” said Visintin, “we do encourage people to stay home, order take out, still support those local businesses ... and if you are going to go out with members of your household to just plan for an early night home.”

“I’m thinking like this time next year things will probably be more back to normal,” said Patterson, “but I think we’re both very rational and reasonable about what’s going on out in the world.”

Both Patterson and Legg are hopeful the vaccine will help return life to normal, but recognize there’s a long way to go.

“It seems like everyone thinks that once the clock strikes 12, that 2021’s going to be a way better year,” said Legg. But with so many people to vaccinate, Legg is remaining cautiously optimistic. “This is going to take a lot longer to get back to normal,” she said.