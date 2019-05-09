Transit and tourism officials have launched a guide to best restaurants located near Metro Vancouver's rapid transit system.

"Take your taste buds on a culinary tour on transit," the guide from TransLink and WestCoastFood says.

"Load up your Compass Card and find your culinary adventure along each SkyTrain line this season."

The goal of "Dine the Line" was to encourage local residents and tourists to experience world-class cuisine while going green. WestCoastFood, the organization that hosts the guide on its website, was created to highlight the Lower Mainland as a culinary hub and to promote food as a way to drive tourism.

"Transit connects our communities in so many ways and we want transit to be the way that residents and tourists discover culinary hubs throughout our great city," TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said in a statement announcing the guide.

The online guide highlights eateries located along the Millennium, Canada and Expo lines, from a craft brewery in Burnaby to the Richmond Public Market.

The guide for the Millennium Line starts at a Chinese restaurant at Lincoln Station, and winds its way to a brewery near VCC-Clark, making stops along the way at Coquitlam Central, Lougheed Town Centre, Production Way-University, Holdom and Commercial-Broadway.

Dining the Canada Line takes hungry transit riders to eateries located near Aberdeen, Lansdowne, Richmond-Brighouse, Oakridge-41st Avenue, King Edward, Olympic Village and Yaletown-Roundhouse stations, before encouraging a trip via SeaBus across the inlet to two stops near the Lonsdale Quay.

On the Expo Line, the journey of a dozen stops begins at Burrard Station, then passes through downtown, Burnaby, New Westminster and Surrey, ending with three options near Surrey Central Station.

The guides are available on WestCoastFood's website.