Details on financial sextortion investigation coming from Surrey, B.C., Mounties

Mounties in Surrey will be releasing details on a financial sextortion investigation Tuesday morning.

No details were given about the nature of the investigation ahead of Tuesday's update.

The RCMP defines sextortion as "a form of online blackmail," explaining offenders often target youth, manipulating them into sending explicit photos or videos.

"The offender then threatens to release the sexual materials unless the victim sends them money, more images or both. These offenders are very good at what they do and use many techniques to threaten the victim," a statement from RCMP, shared on Tuesday as part of Safer Internet Day, says.

"They will rely on emotional threats and aggressive behaviour to get the victim to send them what they want – it is important to remember that there is help available and that there is life after images."

The RCMP says those who are being targeted should stop all communication with the offender and not comply with any threats. Incidents should be reported to local police or cybertip.ca.

