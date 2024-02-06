VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Details on financial sextortion investigation coming from Surrey, B.C., Mounties

    Share

    Mounties in Surrey will be releasing details on a financial sextortion investigation Tuesday morning.

    No details were given about the nature of the investigation ahead of Tuesday's update.

    CTVNewsVancouver.ca will be streaming the news conference LIVE at 11 a.m.

    The RCMP defines sextortion as "a form of online blackmail," explaining offenders often target youth, manipulating them into sending explicit photos or videos.

    "The offender then threatens to release the sexual materials unless the victim sends them money, more images or both. These offenders are very good at what they do and use many techniques to threaten the victim," a statement from RCMP, shared on Tuesday as part of Safer Internet Day, says.

    "They will rely on emotional threats and aggressive behaviour to get the victim to send them what they want – it is important to remember that there is help available and that there is life after images."

    The RCMP says those who are being targeted should stop all communication with the offender and not comply with any threats. Incidents should be reported to local police or cybertip.ca.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter

    A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News