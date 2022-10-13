Denying bail to reduce B.C. crime a 'dangerous' proposition: Canadian Civil Liberties Association
The way crime and the bail system are being talked about in B.C is being described as "dangerous" and "concerning" by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.
Abby Deshman, the director of the organization's Criminal Justice Program, says she was recently compelled to draft an open letter, in part to respond to the repeated suggestion that more people – and not fewer – should be held in custody without bail when they are arrested.
"The discussions that were happening in British Columbia really struck me because they ran so counter to so many of the things that are fundamental to our justice system, and so many things that we know about crime and the role of police and the courts in Canada.," she told CTV News.
"It's been talking about the need for the bail system to release fewer people, which flies in the face of the presumption of innocence and the idea that we imprison people after they are found guilty, in a way that is proportionate to the crimes that the justice system has determined they committed. It's a really dangerous and concerning precedent to set."
CHARTER RIGHTS
Deshman notes that in addition to the presumption of innocence, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms also guarantees a right to reasonable bail. That right, she said, is one that too many people are still being denied.
"We have spent the last 10 years having a national discussion about skyrocketing rates of pretrial detention, about the fact that our bail system is broken -- not because it's letting people out, but because it is detaining too many people," she said, adding that this has not been shown to improve community safety or to prevent people from re-offending.
"Ultimately, we shouldn't be looking to the police and the criminal justice system to respond to really deeply embedded problems that have their roots in lack of social services, homelessness, the skyrocketing cost of living cost of living, mental health and the criminalization of drugs and lack of addiction services."
RATES OF REMAND
The most recent detailed report from Statistics Canada, based on data from 2018 and 2019, found that 67 per cent of those incarcerated in B.C.'s provincial jails were there on remand, awaiting either a trial or sentencing. Nation-wide, the report said there were 70 per cent more people remanded in custody than were serving sentences.
However, in British Columbia's legislature and on the campaign trail in the lead-up to the Oct. 15 municipal election, there has been intense focus on so-called repeat offenders and on random violence. Both the opposition BC Liberals and candidates for civic office have characterized the justice system in the province as one that favours the "catch and release" of criminals, calling for people to be held without bail in the name of public safety.
While B.C.'s attorney general has resisted calls to intervene and direct the Crown to seek detention in more cases, Murray Rankin has also said he will be raising the issue of bail with the federal justice minister and his provincial and territorial counterparts this week at a meeting in Ottawa.
Rankin told CTV News that reforms to bail provisions through federal Bill C-75 have had the unintended consequence of seeing more violent, repeat offenders released.
It's a claim that Deshman roundly rejects.
"Bill C-75 didn't actually change anything in terms of law," she said.
"It has always been the case that people are presumed innocent until they're found guilty, that detaining someone before a trial should be an extraordinary thing to do and should only be done in the narrowest of circumstances."
IS B.C. 'SOFT' ON CRIME?
The notion that B.C. and the current provincial or municipal governments are "softer" on crime than others in the country is one she says needs to be viewed with skepticism, and not only because both the Criminal Code of Canada and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms are federal.
"The idea of being 'soft' on crime is such a charged and politically loaded slogan. It to me really speaks to a political discussion that often comes up in the context of elections. It's more of a soundbite than a reflection of an actual reasonable discussion about what crime is and how it impacts people, and how we can best support communities," she said.
"It is really common for people to try and make political points through criticizing the criminal justice system or appealing to people's sense of safety or their fears. It can be very effective politically, and it can be incredibly damaging to the communities and individuals that bear the brunt of policies that flow from that type of political posturing."
Deshman points to the persistent overrepresentation of Indigenous people, Black Canadians, people who are poor, and others who are already marginalized in arrest and prison statistics. Any policy that favours holding more people in custody, she says, will inevitably compound and perpetuate this disparity.
CRIME STATISTICS VS. FEELINGS OF SAFETY
The head of the BC Prosecution Service has also recently weighed in on these issues, in part, saying data does not support an argument that crime is surging or skyrocketing and issuing a rare statement decrying "uninformed or inaccurate public statements."
Similarly, the CCLA's open letter – which has been signed by dozens of advocates, lawyers, and experts – points to federal data showing that crime has not spiked in the province.
However, police spokespeople and politicians have said that data does not tell the entire story, stressing people's persistent feelings and concerns about a perceived lack of safety province-wide.
Last month, the province released a report authored by two experts titled "A Rapid Investigation into Repeat Offending and Random Stranger Violence in British Columbia." It was the result of a study undertaken at the behest of the BC Urban Mayors' Caucus.
That report also rejected the idea that the complex reality of public safety is something that can be quantified.
"It would be disrespectful to dismiss the concerns expressed by the BC Mayors and many other stakeholders – which were highly consistent across jurisdictions – on the basis of official crime statistics," the report reads.
"There is a significant problem with street crime and disorder, including an increase in violence and aggression, and it is deserving of attention."
Desham said she has no doubt that people's experiences and feelings have been accurately reflected, further she says being the victim of a crime or fearful about becoming one has intensely personal and emotional consequences. But she does not think the criminal justice system can or should be called upon to respond to these concerns.
"Those feelings need to be addressed. Communities need to have dialogue, to talk about what safety means, to talk about how they can create networks of safety -- all of that is important," she said.
"I get very, very concerned when we start changing laws and urging radical departures from fairness in the criminal justice system based on sentiments of safety."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023; lower-income Canadians may be the hardest hit.
BREAKING | New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
U.K. turning Ukrainian men into combat-ready soldiers
With martial law still in place in Ukraine, civilian men are only allowed to travel for exceptional reasons and one has been offered by the United Kingdom: its armed forces are training Ukrainian men and turning them into combat-ready soldiers.
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy resigned on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
Two provinces say they were blindsided by decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Provincial officials in Saskatchewan and Alberta got a Valentine's Day surprise from the prime minister this year when he called to say he was considering invoking the Emergencies Act, a public inquiry heard Thursday.
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians
An Associated Press investigation shows that Russia's strategy to take Ukrainian orphans and bring them up as Russian is well underway. Thousands of children have been taken from basements of bombed out cities like Mariupol and from orphanages in the Russian-backed separatist territories of Donbas.
Vancouver Island
-
'No risk to the public' after body discovered near Saanich nature sanctuary
Police and coroners are working to identify the body of an unknown male found Wednesday near the Swan Lake nature sanctuary in Saanich, B.C.
-
Unions that represent 60K health service workers in B.C. reach new labour agreement
Unions representing care aides, lab assistants and cleaning staff have reached a new labour agreement with health employers in B.C. The B.C. government says in a statement the Facilities Bargaining Association, which represents about 60,000 people delivering health services throughout the province, has ratified a new contract.
-
High-risk missing man found dead near Saanich walking trail
Saanich police say a body found near the Lochside Regional Trail last week belonged to a man who had been missing out of Victoria since late September.
Calgary
-
Economic boost from Oyen wind farm part of broader Alberta renewables boom
A $350-million wind farm project southwest of Oyen, Alta. has filled motel rooms, campgrounds and spare bedrooms around the small farm community, giving a boost to the local economy.
-
Court document details dog owner’s recounting of attack that killed elderly woman
The owner of three dogs in custody in the aftermath of an 86-year-old Calgary woman’s death this past June says in a court affidavit the victim swung a bag of dandelions, sparking the attack.
-
Bye Budweiser: Saddledome draft now from Original 16, Great Western
Calgary Flames fans will no longer be sipping on Budweiser if they buy a draft beer at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Edmonton
-
Homicide of Alberta infant happened at day home, father says
The father of a seven-month-old baby who died in High Prairie, Alta., last week says his son, Oaklan Reid Cunningham, was at a day home when he died.
-
Vancouver, Winnipeg praise Edmonton grant supporting downtown residential projects
Business leaders from two Canadian cities agree that a City of Edmonton grant created last year is helping make downtown a more attractive space for residential developers.
-
'A great teammate': Oilers all smiles after Kane helps McDavid tie hat-trick record
Evander Kane had a wide-open net but he passed the puck anyway.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
-
What we know about suspected Innisfil police killer Chris Doncaster
More details are emerging about the man suspected of killing two police officers at an Ontario home on Tuesday night.
-
Thieves targeting payment machine terminals in refund scam
Small business owners and workers might want to keep an eye on the debit and credit card payment terminals in their stores, as there is a new scam targeting these machines in the GTA.
Montreal
-
'We always hoped that this day would come': Quebec man charged 22 years after student's killing
A Quebec woman is breathing a sigh of relief after murder charges were finally laid in connection with the killing of her teenage daughter, Guylaine Potvin, 22 years ago. Marc-Andrew Gagnon, 47, of Granby, Que., was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the cold case, one day after Quebec provincial police arrested him in the cold case.
-
Montreal allocates $7 million for youth-oriented violence prevention initiatives
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced that the city will allocate $7 million to mobilize youth in the prevention of violence, during a press conference at the Saint-Michel library on Thursday.
-
Quebec rights body probes case of Inuk teen allegedly put in isolation, denied care
Quebec's youth rights commission is investigating the case of an Inuk teenager who was allegedly placed in isolation at a Montreal-area rehabilitation centre while in pain and in need of medical care.
Winnipeg
-
Half of Winnipeggers want more cash for public transit and bike lanes: poll
A majority of Winnipeggers want to see the city put more cash towards beefing up Winnipeg's public transit infrastructure and bike lanes.
-
Here is what Winnipeggers consider the most important issue ahead of the election
Nearly 50 per cent of Winnipeggers say crime and public safety has become the most important issue as the municipal election enters the home stretch.
-
Manitoba announces availability of Pfizer bivalent; expands eligibility
The Manitoba government announced on Thursday that it expects to receive the Pfizer bivalent vaccine by the end of the week, and that it is expanding the eligibility for the bivalent booster vaccine to anyone aged 12 and older.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor looks to integrity commissioner after 'serious allegations' against city councillor
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark is looking to the city’s integrity commissioner and administration following allegations that a councillor physically assaulted a former student of the Legacy Christian Academy.
-
Accused killer Greg Fertuck ordered to get court-appointed lawyer, province to foot bill
A Saskatoon judge has ordered a man accused of killing his spouse to get a new court-appointed lawyer.
-
'Diagolon' leader Jeremy MacKenzie fires lawyer during Saskatoon court appearance
The founder of the online group 'Diagolon,' fired his lawyer Thursday at Saskatoon Provincial Court in proceedings about gun related charges.
Regina
-
Building destroyed in grass fire near Weyburn, Sask.
A grass fire near Weyburn, Sask. is now under control after firefighters battled the blaze through windy conditions Wednesday evening.
-
Ministry of Health compares COVID-19 to other respiratory illnesses in new reporting format
Saskatchewan’s monthly COVID-19 information is now being included in a report that compares it to other respiratory illnesses, such as the cold and flu.
-
Here's a look inside Saskatchewan's most unique restaurant, according to Reader's Digest Canada
A pub in Hudson Bay named Saskatchewan’s most unique restaurant by Reader’s Digest Canada in May, has gained national attention for its unusual design, made almost entirely from salvaged material.
Atlantic
-
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy resigned on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
-
N.S. reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, increase in hospitalizations, decrease in cases
COVID-19 claimed 11 lives in Nova Scotia last week, according to data released by the province Thursday.
-
Pressure grows in P.E.I. for public inquiry into Fiona preparations and response
Calls are growing for a public inquiry into how well Prince Edward Island's government and electrical utility were prepared for the ferocity of post-tropical storm Fiona, which left thousands without power for weeks.
London
-
London police investigating death in Kipps Lane apartment complex
London Police vehicles remained on scene at a Kipps Lane apartment complex into the afternoon after a man was found dead Thursday morning
-
Enbridge Gas investigating 'gas odor' believed to be from over-odorized gas line
Enbridge Gas received calls from residents in the Kilworth area of what they thought was the smell of natural gas, Wednesday.
-
Researcher discover link between ‘long COVID’ and blood
Researchers at Lawson Health Research Institute have discovered unique blood biomarkers in patients suffering from post-COVID-19 (long COVID), and are now developing a first of its kind blood test that could be used to diagnose the condition.
Northern Ontario
-
Structure fire at a Sudbury campsite is being deemed suspicious
Greater Sudbury Fire Services were busy Thursday morning after receiving calls just before 4 a.m. for a structure fire at Mine Mill 598 Public Campground on Richard Lake.
-
Sudbury, Ont., mine expansion project grand opening attracts dignitaries
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in Sudbury, Ont. on Thursday for the grand opening of Vale's Copper Cliff Complex South Mine expansion as Phase 1 has been completed on the $945 million project.
-
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. mother being forced out of apartment by landlord’s plans to renovate
A Guelph, Ont. mother and her six-year-old son could soon be forced out of their downtown apartment because the landlord wants to renovate. The landlord says those renovations will help the remaining tenants by improving security.
-
Antisemitic graffiti scrawled on Kitchener, Ont. synagogue
Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti – including white supremacist codes and a reference to Adolf Hitler – was found written on the back door of a Kitchener, Ont. synagogue.
-
'I haven’t seen it this bad': Waterloo region companies struggling with labour shortage
Businesses in Waterloo region and across the country are having difficulty filling vacant positions, but one local economics professor says the tight labour market isn’t necessarily a bad thing.