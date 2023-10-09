Demand soaring at B.C. food banks, even among double-income families

At The Soup Kitchen in Victoria, B.C., volunteers have seen a steady increase in the demand for free meals recently.

“We’ve gone from 130 to 180 on the busiest days,” said Vicki Marston on Thanksgiving Monday, as the volunteer helped prepare lunch bags.

The help didn’t go unnoticed by those relying on the service.

“This is extremely important, and I’m pleased to the heavens that they’re here,” said Brian Scott as he received a free coffee and lunch for the day.

Demand at food banks and soup kitchens across the province – and country – has spiked, driven by food inflation as well as a lack of affordable housing.

Vancouver and Victoria’s food banks have both seen big jumps in the number of people relying on their services.

“Locally, we’re seeing a number of new users – hundreds of new users a month,” said Treska Watson, who heads up the Mustard Seed food bank in Victoria.

The Mustard Seed is the biggest food bank on Vancouver Island. It was closed on Monday to give volunteers a day off for the holiday, but several people turned up expecting its coffee shop window would be open and were disappointed.

“Doesn’t feel like a holiday – doesn’t feel like anything, anymore,” said Jossalynn Frampton-Lomas Monday, from outside the food bank.

It’s not just those living on the street getting hit hard by the soaring price of food. Middle-class families are emerging as a new demographic at food banks.

“The biggest disturbing trend is a lot of double-income homes are now seeking help from us,” said Watson. “From a food bank perspective, that is an alarming statistic and an alarming demographic to now (need) help from us.”

At the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, where they’ve registered nearly 2,000 clients since July, they’re seeing an increase in need from all ages, especially seniors.

“That is the group that we are seeing grow probably the fastest, in terms of numbers,” said Cynthia Boulter, the food bank’s chief operating officer.

Whether supply can keep up with demand will now be put to the test. October through December is traditionally the time for the most donations – and with many Canadians feeling the pinch this year, some food banks are worried that donations will be down, just as the need continues to grow.