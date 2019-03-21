A major road in Delta, B.C. was closed in both directions Thursday following a serious collision.

Police said the crash occurred on Ladner Trunk Road, between 80th Street and 72nd Street. Traffic was being diverted away from the stretch of Highway 10 as crews investigated.

Melissa Granum, corporate planning manager for the Delta Police Department, told CTV News the vehicles appeared to have collided head-on at around 11 a.m.

"There were some significant injuries," she said.

One person was taken to hospital, Granum said, and while their injuries are non-life-threatening, they are serious.

The section of road was expected to be closed for several hours as collision analysts investigated. Police advised all drivers to avoid the area until the road is reopened.

From CTV's Chopper 9 it appeared that an agricultural vehicle collided with a pickup truck. Glass and other debris from the vehicles were strewn across the road, and an ambulance was parked nearby.

Granum could not say which vehicle the injured person was in at the time of the crash.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available

Update on traffic on Ladner Trunk Road between 80th and 72nd. The road will be closed for several more hours. Please avoid this area and find a different route home. https://t.co/wdXwxj7nJj — Delta Police (@deltapolice) March 21, 2019