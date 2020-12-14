VANCOUVER -- The holidays are all about the time you spend together and the stories you share.

On CTV Morning Live Safeway Food Expert, Mary Berg joined the show to share some dessert recipes.

Berg created Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Truffles.

The bite sized delights are perfect for a movie night and can be customized to compliment everyone's taste preferences.

The truffles can be garnished with crumbled cookies, festive sprinkles or even crushed candy canes.

Berg created a showstopper dessert with a Gingerbread and Blueberry Butter Cookie Trifle.

This layered dessert is filled with ingredients that are sure to please everyones sweet tooth.

The recipe is available on the Safeway website.

It can be easily customized by adding more frozen fruit, fresh berries or something chocolaty.

Lastly, Berg shared a fun activity for the whole family.

Compliments Gingerbread House kits are available at Safeway.

These kits allow kids to get creative, while simoultaneously having everything that is needed at your fingertips.

