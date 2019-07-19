Construction on a major Metro Vancouver bridge starts this weekend, and the province is warning drivers to expect delays.

Work on the Lions Gate Bridge starts Saturday at 8 p.m., and will go through the night. The rehabilitation project on the 81-year-old bridge is expected to be completed by 8 a.m. Sunday.

During that time, drivers can expect heavy traffic volumes and delays, the province warned in a reminder about the project.

A temporary bridge cover will be put in place and 13-metre approach ramps will be built to make it safe for crews to work under the bridge deck, the Ministry of Transportation said.

They'll be working on repairs to the north tower expansion joint.

For 12 hours, traffic will be reduced to a single, alternating lane. Anyone driving across bridge should expect delays, and might want to consider another route, the ministry said.

Sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists.