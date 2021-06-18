KIMBERLEY, B.C. -- A British Columbia woman says she needed hospital treatment for injuries including gashes and deep bruises after being attacked by a deer defending its fawn.

Liz Royer says she was out for a run in Kimberley last week when the deer appeared out of the heavy bush and charged.

Royer was with her leashed dog and says the Australian shepherd mix didn't provoke the deer and even stayed behind her as it reared and lashed out with its hoofs.

Royer says she has gashes on her legs, muscle tears and bruising around her hips, across her arms and down her back.

The 58-year-old says she was treated in hospital and released, but is still having trouble walking.

Royer says the incident has left her nervous about walking her dog during fawning season.