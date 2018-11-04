

A man has died after a fight in the 2300-block of Atkins Avenue in Port Coquitlam.

IHIT said the parties are known to one another and there is no risk to public safety.

BC Emergency Health Services said emergency crews responded to the neighbourhood around 5 a.m. Sunday and transported three people to hospital: one person in critical condition, one in serious condition and one with non-life-threatening injuries.