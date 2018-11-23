

Elections BC has extended the voting period for the referendum on electoral reform by one week.

It will now accept completed voting packages until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

“We have worked closely with Canada Post to understand the full impact of rotating strikes on the referendum process,” said Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman. “Rotating strikes have impacted accessibility. As a result, we have extended the deadline to ensure that voters are not prevented from participating through no fault of their own.”

The deadline to request a voting package has not changed and voters must request a package by midnight Friday, Nov. 23.

The package can be returned by mail or in person at a Referendum Service Office or Service BC Centre.

As of Friday morning, roughly 980,000 packages, which reflects 30 per cent eligible voters, have been returned to Elections BC. The numbers do not include the packages Canada Post received but have not been transferred yet.

Voters are being asked to choose whether the province should adopt a proportional representation model, or stick with first-past-the-post. Not sure what the options are? Here's a quick explainer.

