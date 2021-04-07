VANCOUVER -- There are many things to consider when dating as a single parent.

Matchmaker Krystal Walter emphasizes that single parents deserve to love and be loved.

Walter says the best way to know if you're ready to date again is to give it a try.

When dating as a solo parent it is important to think about the type of family you are hoping to create. Think about the qualities and attributes that you're looking for in a partner.

Communication is always important when dating, but an honest dialogue is imperative when dating with kids.

Parents should be open about their kids.

Conversations around whether children are living in the home full-time or part-time should be had.

You want to ensure that parenting styles are a good fit.

Some of Walters top tips are:

Try to schedule dates when kids are out of the home;

Ask friends to help get ready for the date. This can help parents by inspiring confidence and boosting mood; and

Remember that people are a lot more understanding than you think. Anyone you date should and likely will be understanding of the fact that the kids come first.

For more dating advice from Krystal Walter check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.