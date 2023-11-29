VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Date set for coroner's inquest into fatal Gastown SRO fire

    A date has been set for a coroner's inquest into the deaths of Mary Ann Garlow and Dennis James Guay, who perished in the Winters Hotel fire last year.

    The inquest, which Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth ordered in July 2022, will begin on Jan. 22 at the Burnaby Coroners' Court. 

    Presiding coroner John Knox and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath and make findings of fact related to the two deaths. The jury will also have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances in the future.

    Coroners' inquests do not determine fault or legal responsibility.

    Flames tore through the Winters Hotel, an SRO building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood, on April 11, 2022.

    Initially, authorities said all of the building's residents were accounted for as the building burned. That assertion proved to be incorrect, however.

    The building, which was more than a century old, was deemed to be damaged beyond repair. Demolition was halted 12 days after the fire when crews discovered a body. Several hours later, a second person's remains were found.

    The deceased were identified – first by family and community members and later by officials – as Garlow, 68, and Guay, 53

    Firefighters previously said their preliminary findings suggested the fire was caused by unattended candles.

    The sprinkler system in the building, which was operated by Atira Property Management Inc., was disabled at the time of the blaze. The system had been activated during another fire days earlier, then turned off.

    Earlier this year, on the one-year anniversary of the fire, former residents of the heritage building filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court alleging that Atira, Winters Residence Ltd., and the City of Vancouver were negligent and breached a duty of care to the people who lived in, visited and worked at the building. 

    The allegations in the lawsuit have not been proven in court.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy and Andrew Weichel 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the U.S.

    The Kraft Heinz Co. said Wednesday it's bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time. The company said the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of its beloved 85-year-old original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News