Date announced for partial reopening of Highway 97 after massive rockslide

The rockslide that closed Highway 97 north of Summerland this week is a repeat of a slide that occurred in 2008, and is significantly larger than the amount of debris that ended up on the roadway. The rockslide that closed Highway 97 north of Summerland this week is a repeat of a slide that occurred in 2008, and is significantly larger than the amount of debris that ended up on the roadway.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage

Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener