Cyclist killed in Abbotsford crash

Abbotsford police are investigating a collision that killed a cyclist in the city Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of McCallum Road, according to a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department. The block is near Jubilee Park and McCallum Road's intersection with South Fraser Way.

When emergency crews arrived, they found that the cyclist had sustained critical injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Images from the crash scene show a black two-door sedan with its windshield and part of its roof crumpled inward. A mangled bicycle could be seen in two pieces, one on either side of the road.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was not injured but "is very shaken" by the incident. The driver is "fully cooperating" with the investigation, according to police.

The fatal crash closed McCallum Road in both directions between Braun Avenue and South Fraser Way for several hours. The road reopened around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Anyone who was travelling along McCallum Road just before the collision and may have witnessed the incident or recorded dash cam video should contact investigators at 604-859-5225, police said.