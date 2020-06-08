VANCOUVER -- If you watch CTV News at Six in Vancouver, you’re watching the best local newscast in the country, according to one of Canada’s premier journalism organizations.

On Tuesday, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced that CTV News Vancouver's 6 p.m. broadcast is the 2020 winner of its highly-coveted National Award for Best Local Newscast – Large Market.

Earlier this year, CTV News at Six was chosen as B.C.’s best large market local newscast by the RTDNA. In winning the 2020 National Award, CTV News Vancouver was picked by the awards committee over the other RTDNA regional best newscast award winners in Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

This is the third time CTV News Vancouver has won the prestigious award. The station was also named the winner of the RTDNA's National Award for Best Breaking News Coverage.