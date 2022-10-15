CTV News declares Ken Sim next mayor of Vancouver

Ken Sim has ousted incumbent Kennedy Stewart to become the next mayor of Vancouver, the CTV News Decision Desk has declared.

Vancouverites have voted to give Sim – a businessman with no previous political experience who has promised to “rethink the way city hall is run” – the top job.

Running under the banner of ABC Vancouver, Sim has run a campaign heavily focused on crime and public safety – getting an unprecedented endorsement from the Vancouver Police Union.

He has pledged to hire 100 more police officers and 100 nurses in order to drastically expand the Vancouver Police Department’s Car 87 program. The program deploys a plainclothes officer along with a mental health professional to respond to emergencies where no crime is in progress.

He has also pledged to equip all officers with bodycams by 2025 and reinstate the School Liaison Program that stations police officers in city schools.

When it comes to tackling the city’s persistent homelessness and housing affordability crises, Sim’s pledge is to drastically increase construction by cutting permit approval times.

In 2018, when Sim ran with the NPA, he lost to Stewart by fewer than 1,000 votes.