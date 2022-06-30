Cruiser 'riddled with bullet holes' after shots fired at officers: Penticton RCMP

An RCMP cruiser was left "riddled with bullet holes" after officers conducting a traffic stop in the Okanagan were fired at, according to police.

Mounties say they were doing an impaired driving investigation at around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Penticton when an SUV drove by.

"Believing the driver was simply observing, officers took little notice and continued their investigation. Soon thereafter, they overheard gunshots fired in their direction, believed to be originating from the SUV. As numerous shots were fired in their direction, officers took cover," says a statement from police.

Spokesperson Const. James Grady said it was fortunate no one was injured.

"This was a very clear disregard for police and public safety. It further highlights the dangers our frontline officers are facing each day while serving our communities," he wrote in a media release.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information or was in the area of Peach Rock and Green Mountain roads at the time to contact the detachment at 250-492-4300.