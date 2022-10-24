Crown wants 18-24 months behind bars for B.C. RCMP officer convicted of sex offences involving minors

The Crown is seeking a jail term of 18 to 24 months and two years’ probation for a B.C. RCMP officer convicted of sex offences involving minors.

In July, Andrew James Seangio was found guilty by a jury on charges related to public masturbation and exposure, in connection with incidents that took place between August 2018 and March 2019.

The court heard Seangio, a constable with the Richmond RCMP, drove up to students from two Vancouver private schools – York House School and Little Flower Academy – then exposed his genitals, touched himself and left the scene. The victims were teenage girls, with the youngest being just 14 at the time.

At a sentencing hearing on Monday at Vancouver Supreme Court, prosecutor Geoff Baragar told the court Seangio’s position as a police officer should be considered an aggravating factor.

“He was at the time serving as a member of Canada’s national police force,” Baragar said. “It is very much a breach of the trust which citizens would expect from a person holding that position.”

Baragar said other aggravating factors in the Crown’s submission include that the offences were “planned and deliberate,” as well as the vulnerability of the complainants.

“Each of them was walking home from school in daylight,” he said. “The evidence reveals Seangio specifically targeted school girls.”

During the trial, a Vancouver police detective testified authorities held safety presentations at both schools after receiving reports of the incidents, and also set up a tip line. The detective said several additional victims came forward, including one who had taken note of the vehicle’s make and model, and the licence plate number.

Seangio was also accused of exposing himself to two undercover police officers who were walking through the Shaughnessy area in girls’ school uniforms as part of the investigation.

He also faces 37 charges in Ottawa related to sexual assault and voyeurism. Those allegations pre-date the charges in Vancouver.

This is a developing story. More to come.