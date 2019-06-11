

CTV News Vancouver





Prosecutors have stayed nine of the charges against the owner of the popular Smuggler's Inn bed-and-breakfast, but he's still facing another 21 counts under the Immigration Act.

The Crown revealed the decision Tuesday during a court appearance for Robert Joseph Boule, who is accused of trying to smuggle at least seven people into B.C. from Washington state.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts during the hearing.

The stayed charges date back to 2016 and 2017, and appear to have been abandoned because they were complicating or slowing down prosecutors' case.

The remaining counts are from May 2018 to March 2019.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.