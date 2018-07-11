Crews responding to train derailment north of Pemberton, B.C.
A photo from Charles Rent shows derailed train cars at Gates Lake, located north of Pemberton, B.C., on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Canadian National Railway crews are responding to a train derailment along a lake north of Pemberton, B.C.
Several cars went off the tracks on the shore of Gates Lake Wednesday afternoon.
Officials confirmed the CN train derailed at about 4:15 p.m. There are no reports of injuries, a spokesperson said, and the initial assessment suggests the train was carrying wood products at the time.
No dangerous goods are involved.
Crews are conducting a full assessment of the situation, CN said.
Staff at Birken Lakeside Resort told CTV News there was a derailment in the same area about a year ago.
Photos from Twitter user Owen Laukkanen showed some of the train's cars ended up in the water as a result of the incident.
