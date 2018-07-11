

CTV Vancouver





Canadian National Railway crews are responding to a train derailment along a lake north of Pemberton, B.C.

Several cars went off the tracks on the shore of Gates Lake Wednesday afternoon.

Officials confirmed the CN train derailed at about 4:15 p.m. There are no reports of injuries, a spokesperson said, and the initial assessment suggests the train was carrying wood products at the time.

No dangerous goods are involved.

Crews are conducting a full assessment of the situation, CN said.

Staff at Birken Lakeside Resort told CTV News there was a derailment in the same area about a year ago.

Photos from Twitter user Owen Laukkanen showed some of the train's cars ended up in the water as a result of the incident.