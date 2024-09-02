VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Crews rescue 3 lost hikers from North Vancouver backcountry

    A North Shore Rescue crew is seen in a helicopter in this undated file photo. (North Shore Rescue/Facebook) A North Shore Rescue crew is seen in a helicopter in this undated file photo. (North Shore Rescue/Facebook)
    Share

    Search and rescue volunteers have found three hikers who were lost in North Vancouver’s backcountry Monday morning.

    North Shore Rescue, in a social media post, said it was called to an area near Paton Peak, by Mount Seymour, to help the hikers who were lost overnight.

    Online trail guides indicate the roughly 20-kilometre Paton Peak trail is highly technical and steep.

    The team asked the public to stay clear of its helicopters in the area.

    In an update just before 10 a.m., NSR said the hikers had been found.

    “All subjects and rescuers are safely out of the field,” it wrote.

    CTV News has reached out to NSR for more information about the rescue and will update this story if a response is received.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News