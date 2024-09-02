Crews rescue 3 lost hikers from North Vancouver backcountry

Search and rescue volunteers have found three hikers who were lost in North Vancouver’s backcountry Monday morning.

North Shore Rescue, in a social media post, said it was called to an area near Paton Peak, by Mount Seymour, to help the hikers who were lost overnight.

Online trail guides indicate the roughly 20-kilometre Paton Peak trail is highly technical and steep.

The team asked the public to stay clear of its helicopters in the area.

In an update just before 10 a.m., NSR said the hikers had been found.

“All subjects and rescuers are safely out of the field,” it wrote.

CTV News has reached out to NSR for more information about the rescue and will update this story if a response is received.