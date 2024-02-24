Crews find Vancouver Island woman's truck, but she remains missing

Search and rescue crews on Vancouver Island have located a missing woman's truck, but she remains unaccounted for, local Mounties said in an update Friday.

Sara Sherry was reported missing by her family on Feb. 17, according to Oceanside RCMP. They last had contact with her on Feb. 15.

Sherry, who is from Errington, was believed to be driving a grey 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup truck in the area of Highway 19 and Northwest Bay Logging Road on the date of her disappearance.

Mounties said crews from Arrowsmith Search and Rescue located the vehicle roughly 20 kilometres south of that junction on Friday afternoon.

"The vehicle was located in a ditch approximately 15 metres from a logging road and Sara was not located with or near the vehicle," the RCMP statement reads.

Arrowsmith SAR and its partners have been "actively searching" for Sherry ever since, according to police.

"The area where the truck was located is a popular weekend destination for backcountry enthusiasts," said Sgt. Shane Worth, in the statement.

"We are asking for those out there this weekend to be on the lookout for Sara. Arrowsmith Search and Rescue and civilian air search and rescue will be in the area throughout this weekend."

Police describe the missing 45-year-old as a white woman with blond hair and green eyes who stands 5'3" and weighs 120 pounds. They included a photo of her with their release.

"It is unusual for Sara to be out of contact with her family for this length of time and they are very concerned for her wellbeing," said Worth in the RCMP's initial news release about her disappearance.

Anyone who sees Sherry or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.