

CTV Vancouver





Firefighters were called to the scene of a "large wildfire" near the waterfront in West Vancouver Monday afternoon.

The fire had reached an area of about 15 metres by 30 metres by 5 p.m., Assistant Chief Jeff Bush told CTV News.

As the fire spread, one or two houses in the area were evacuated, he said, but by 6 p.m., the blaze was contained and the evacuations were rescinded.

The wildfire was sparked in some bushes off the railway tracks near the 3300 block of Sunset Lane. Bush said the area west of Dundarave was hard for firefighters to reach, and that crews had to lay hose lines along the tracks to reach it.

For the latest update on this developing story, watch CTV News at 11:30.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim and Sarah MacDonald

Wildfire burning right now in #WestVancouver off Sunset Lane. A couple of homes had to be evacuated while crews work to contain the flames. I’ll have the latest at 6pm on @CTVVancouver. Video from @WestVanFireDept pic.twitter.com/FnePkADmII — Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) August 21, 2018