Helicopters and air tankers responded to a wildfire near Port Mellon on the Sunshine Coast Wednesday afternoon.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire was spotted on Wednesday and has grown to two hectares in size.

As of 6 p.m. the fire was not under control. The wildfire service lists the cause of the fire as "person" on its active wildfires map. A tweet from Sunshine Coast RCMP said a blown transformer was the suspected cause of the blaze.